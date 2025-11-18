WATCH: Scott McTominay channels inner Cristiano Ronaldo with outrageous overhead kick to help Scotland secure World Cup place in thrilling Denmark win

Having missed the cut-off date for 2025, which passed in August, McTominay has given himself an early chance of winning the 2026 Puskas Award. It is the prize given to the scorer of the most beautiful goal each year, and McTominay’s effort has added meaning and symbolism because of its setting and context, as well as being an absolute banger of a strike.

He, of course, faces immediate competition from Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven, whose recent Champions League goal is also already earmarked as a contender in 2026. The Dutch centre-back ran pretty much the length of the pitch at searing pace against Copenhagen, before finishing with aplomb. It mirrored a previous Puskas Award-winning strike from Son Heung-min, so there is precedent for solo efforts getting the required votes.

But who can argue against an overhead kick?