Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Canada’s Jonathan David ends goal drought with dramatic late winner as Juventus beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in Champions League thriller

Jonathan David delivered a dramatic winner in the 90+1 minute to give Juventus a 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in their Champions League group-stage clash. After Kenan Yildiz’s effort was pushed aside by goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, David reacted quickest to slot home the rebound, scoring his second goal for Juventus and his first since late August to secure a crucial result for the Italian side.

    David’s late strike secures Juventus comeback victory

    Juventus were forced to dig themselves out of trouble after conceding twice to Bodo/Glimt but responded well to pull level. Jonathan David’s decisive goal came early in stoppage time, as he reacted quickest to a rebound after Kenan Yildiz’s shot was saved by Nikita Haikin. The finish restored Juventus’ lead and ended David’s goal drought, his first strike since late August.

    Win boosts Juventus’ Champions League campaign

    The victory was an important one for Juventus, who have endured a difficult Champions League campaign and had collected only three points from their first four games. That stretch included three draws and a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid. The win moves them up the group table to six points.

    The goal also represents a boost for David, who had struggled to score in recent weeks. His ability to produce in key moments will be important as Juventus look to reestablish themselves among Europe’s top clubs. Since joining the team, the Canadian forward had scored only once - in Juventus’ Serie A opener in late August - before finding the net against Bodo/Glimt.

    Juventus aim to build on momentum

    With this dramatic win, Juventus strengthen their chances of advancing from the league stage but must maintain consistency in upcoming fixtures. They face Pafos next on Dec. 11 and then Benfica on Jan. 22 in back-to-back home Champions League games before ending the league phase on the road against AS Monaco on Jan. 29.

