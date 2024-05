WAG documentary spin-off & working with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney! Why stunning Wrexham transfer may appeal to Jamie Vardy & wife Rebekah WrexhamJamie VardyTransfersLeicesterPremier LeagueLeague One

Jamie Vardy has been linked with Wrexham, and it is claimed a WAG documentary and the chance to work with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may appeal.