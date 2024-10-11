Vitor Reis: Palmeiras teenager dubbed 'the new Marquinhos' who Real Madrid and Arsenal are battling for

The classy centre-back is still only 18, but Europe's top clubs are already lining up to sign a player touted as a future Brazil captain

Does any club in world football presently have a more productive youth sector than Palmeiras? Endrick had only turned 16 just two months before becoming the club's youngest-ever debutant in October 2022. By the turn of the year, he'd been snapped up by Real Madrid for €47.5 million (£40m/$52m).

Then, in the space of nine days in June of this year, West Ham paid £19m ($25m) for Luis Guilherme (18) before Chelsea agreed a £28m ($37m) deal to sign Estevao Willian (17) in the summer of 2025.

By the time the latter arrives at Stamford Bridge, it's highly likely that another Palmeiras product will be on his way to Europe, with Vitor Reis (18) presently being tracked by a host of top teams, including Arsenal and, almost inevitably, Madrid, who have become specialists at stockpiling Brazil's best young players.

So, who is the latest gem to come out of the Allianz Parque? Below, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about Vitor Reis, who is already drawing comparisons to some Selecao stars...