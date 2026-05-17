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Vitor Pereira demands PGMOL meeting for handball rule clarity after Matheus Cunha's controversial goal in Nottingham Forest's defeat to Man Utd
Controversy at Old Trafford
The flashpoint occurred during the second half of Forest's defeat when Cunha scored United's second at Old Trafford to make it 2-1.
VAR official Peter Bankes conducted a lengthy review for a possible handball by Mbeumo as the ball was being contested before Cunha's finish, but referee Michael Salisbury eventually opted to let the goal stand.
Explaining the decision, the Premier League Match Centre released a statement saying: "After VAR review, the referee stuck with the original decision to award a goal to Manchester United. Referee announcement: 'After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.'"
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Pereira vents his frustration
The decision didn't sit well with the Forest bench, and Pereira was vocal about his displeasure after the final whistle. "Crazy game, maybe a good game for the supporters, but for a manager it was an open game, especially in the second half," he said.
"In the end it was a pity a game was decided on a decision I must accept but it is not my opinion, for me it is handball, very clear but he decides not to cancel the goal."
Pereira elaborated on his view of the incident, claiming the contact gave Mbeumo an unfair advantage. He stated: "He [the referee] thinks that the control was after the touch on the body, I must accept but it is not my opinion because I watch the image. He controls with his hands and the ball comes from the control, if not he will not have chance to shoot."
Demands for PGMOL clarity
The Forest boss believes the inconsistency in officiating requires a high-level summit between managers and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited. "This is the doubt we have in the Premier League at the moment about the decisions," Pereira added.
"I think it is important to have a meeting with everybody and try to understand the rules, the decisions, I think everybody all the managers they have doubts about some decisions."
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Neville slams 'clueless' decision
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was equally stunned by the decision-making process while on commentary duty for Sky Sports. "There is a clear handball. I would be surprised if this stands," Neville remarked. "Manchester United have stopped their celebrations. He almost wedges it in between the side of his body and his arm. If he scores, we know that goal gets disallowed."
Neville concluded his assessment with a scathing critique of the VAR process. "I would be furious if that goal was allowed. Pereira is right, he's almost caught it. I don't think that’s a goal, he's handballed it, it's as clear as that. They have to intervene here. I don't understand why they were looking at that so many times," he added.