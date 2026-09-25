Virgil van Dijk praises Xavi's new high-pressing style as Netherlands hold Jurgen Klopp's Germany in new manager's debut

The dawn of the Xavi era with the Netherlands national team arrived with a significant sense of anticipation, and the early signs suggest a radical shift in tactical philosophy. Facing a Germany side overseen by the legendary former Liverpool manager Klopp, the Oranje showcased a modernized approach that prioritized proactive defending and a relentless high press. Speaking to the media following the 1-1 stalemate, Virgil van Dijk highlighted the transition the squad is currently undergoing as they adapt to the former Barcelona manager's demanding requirements on and off the ball.

He shared his initial thoughts on the performance with NOS Sport, providing an honest assessment of how the team balanced their new aggressive triggers with the defensive stability required to compete against top-tier European opposition. "Yes, definitely. We naturally want to have the ball and pressing is naturally a huge part of that. You are also playing against a team that has a lot of quality. In the end, it was a steady game from us," he said.