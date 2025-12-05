AFP
'Everyone has to perform' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits Mohamed Salah snub a harsh reminder that no player has 'unlimited credit'
Reds suffer early season struggles
Liverpool have suffered seven defeats in their last ten matches across all competitions, a run that included a demoralising 4-1 Champions League home loss to PSV and a 3-0 League Cup elimination to Crystal Palace. A major focal point of their struggles is the performances of talisman Salah. Last season, he was Player of the Year, with 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League, but during this campaign, the 33-year-old has managed just four goals and two assists in 13 league appearances. His dip in form, coupled with a change in his role under boss Arne Slot, has led to him being dropped from the starting line-up for the recent games against West Ham and Sunderland. He looks a shadow of his former self, struggling with his finishing and overall impact, which reflects the team's wider problems and lack of cohesion.
And while captain Van Dijk believes Salah will remain an important figure for the club, he has urged the Egyptian icon to raise his game.
Van Dijk: 'I need him around as one of the leaders'
Van Dijk said: "It's not like you have unlimited credit, everyone has to perform. Mo has been doing that but the manager made that decision in the last two games. We all want the best for the club. I am pretty sure Mo will still be a big part of what we are trying to achieve because he is an amazing player and he has shown it consistently. But we are all trying to find consistency and he needs us to be in our best shape and we need him and that's what we are all trying to find."
He added: "He is still a fantastic player and we still have to remember there is a reason why he has been so successful at the club and we have to respect that. I need him around as one of the leaders. I'm not worried. He's disappointed but that's absolutely normal as if you're not disappointed when you're not playing two games in a row then there is an issue as well."
Positive signs for Salah
While Salah has started on the bench for the Reds' last two fixtures, his Dutch boss has hinted he could be re-introduced for the match against Leeds on Saturday. Speaking to the press, Slot said: "I think for every player in my mind can start and Mo is an exceptional player for us. He is always in my mind to either start or to come (off the bench). The chatter, yes (I understand it) because he deserves that, he has been so influential for me for six or seven years. It's completely normal for people to talk about it when he isn't (playing)."
Tough test awaits at Elland Road
Liverpool face Leeds on Saturday evening with the hosts buoyed by the performance and 3-1 result against Chelsea in the week. And the Reds’ recent away record is woeful, having lost seven of their last 11 on the road. And, speaking ahead of the match, Slot said: "Leeds went very aggressive in one-v-one (against Chelsea) and then a low block to stop chances. It is difficult for us that style, and many other teams. We saw them coming back from two down to Manchester City, Phil Foden made the difference with a moment of magic there and against Chelsea Leeds were very strong. What to expect is what we have faced in many other games."
