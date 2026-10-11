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Virgil van Dijk sends clear message over Man City’s guilty verdict but refuses to comment after Liverpool’s heavy Anfield loss
Van Dijk maintains silence amid Anfield frustration
The atmosphere on Merseyside was expectedly charged as Liverpool welcomed Manchester City to Anfield for their first encounter since the Citizens were found guilty of financial breaches. However, the anticipated home celebration turned into a sobering afternoon for the Reds, who were convincingly beaten 3-0 in front of their own supporters.
Van Dijk, ever the professional, was tasked with addressing both the disappointing performance and the elephant in the room regarding City’s legal troubles. Speaking to the media in the mixed zone, the Liverpool skipper made it clear that while he has plenty to say on the matter, he will not be providing a running commentary on the unfolding scandal. "The only thing I can say, because it’s ongoing, is that I have really enjoyed the rivalry."
He added: "but that is on the pitch, what has happened off the pitch is a totally different story. Because it’s still ongoing, it’s not a good idea for me to comment on this. When it’s properly settled I will definitely share my comments on it but for now let’s wait and see."
- AFP
A toxic atmosphere greets Man City
While Van Dijk remained measured in his public comments, the supporters inside the stadium were far less reserved. Manchester City were met with an incredibly hostile reception of "cheats" as they arrived at the ground, with the local faithful making their feelings known about the financial cloud hanging over the Etihad Stadium.
The hostility stemmed from the recent ruling which concluded that City had engaged in "sham" commercial agreements to inflate their financial standing. With findings suggesting revenues were artificially boosted by more than £900m over a nine-year period, the sense of injustice among rival fans has reached a boiling point. For Liverpool, who finished as runners-up to City during several of those seasons, the verdict carries a particularly personal sting, leading to the display of derogatory merchandise and flags around the stadium perimeter on matchday.
Sporting integrity and the 3-0 reality check
On the pitch, the legal drama seemed to have little negative impact on Enzo Maresca’s side. The visitors put in a clinical performance to dismantle a Liverpool team that struggled to cope with City’s tactical precision and movement.
The result served as a stark reminder that, regardless of the off-pitch controversies, the quality within the City squad remains at an elite level. For the Reds, the defeat was a deflating experience that hindered their efforts to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table.
- AFP
Premier League sanctions uncertainty continues to loom
The uncertainty regarding potential sanctions continues to loom large over the competition. Managers across the league have expressed their concerns about how the verdict might impact the long-term integrity of English football. Before the match, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola had commented on the situation, highlighting that the worst part of the entire ordeal is the lack of clarity regarding what punishments will actually be implemented. With possibilities ranging from heavy fines and points deductions to the stripping of titles or even expulsion, the league remains in a state of administrative limbo.
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