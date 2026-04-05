Virgil van Dijk suggests Liverpool players 'gave up' during 4-0 thrashing at hands of Man City

In a season already defined by inconsistency, the Reds reached a new low on Saturday afternoon as they were dismantled by their rivals. While Liverpool held their own for the opening stages, the floodgates opened before half-time, leading to a dejected second-half display that left the travelling supporters heading for the exits long before the final whistle.

Speaking after the defeat, Van Dijk was brutally honest about the lack of resilience shown on the pitch. "Obviously you come out of the dressing room with the right intentions to score and make it 2-1 and change the game. But the opposite happened and then to come back from 3-0 is obviously very difficult here. But also you shouldn’t give up, and that’s maybe what happened at a certain point," the captain admitted.