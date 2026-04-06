Vinícius sends a message to Yamal… and reveals the inside story of his contract renewal and his relationship with Alonso and Mbappé

Speaking at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match, the Brazilian star said that the team is aware of their opponents’ strength, but at the same time has enough experience to handle this kind of fixture, expressing his hope to deliver a strong performance worthy of the occasion.

Vinícius spoke about the team’s inconsistent form, emphasising that in football there are good days and others that are not so good, as was evident in the defeat to Mallorca in La Liga.

He explained that the team had not been fully focused following the return from the break, noting that a lack of focus at this level simply means losing matches – a clear message ahead of the clash with Bayern.