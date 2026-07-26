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Revealed: How much Vinicius Junior transfer will cost Arsenal as Real Madrid demand nine-figure fee for ‘Galactico’ forward
Perez sets massive nine-figure valuation
The Real Madrid president has established a firm financial threshold for any potential sale of Vinicius Junior this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish giants are understood to be demanding a total package worth €160 million, including fixed fees and performance-related variables, to even consider parting ways with their star winger. This set figure is designed to deter opportunistic buyers and reflect the 26-year-old's status as one of the premier talents in world football.
The hierarchy at the Bernabeu is unwilling to lose such a high-profile asset without significant compensation, particularly as he remains under contract until June 2027. While the club would prefer to keep the player, the lack of progress in recent contract extension talks has forced them to evaluate the market.
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Arsenal lead the chase for Brazilian star
Mikel Arteta is believed to be driving the interest from north London as he looks to add world-class quality to his Premier League-winning squad. Although the Gunners have already bolstered their ranks with the arrival of Christos Tzolis, Arteta had previously called for greater ambition following the club's Champions League final heartbreak last season.
Despite the concrete interest from the Emirates, the deal remains in its infancy, and no formal club-to-club contact has been established yet. The report adds that Arsenal are waiting for a definitive signal that the player will not renew his stay in the Spanish capital before launching a recording-breaking bid.
Contract deadlock fuels Bernabeu exit talk
The primary catalyst for this transfer saga is the ongoing deadlock regarding the forward's salary and status within the squad. It has been suggested that Vinicius is demanding a salary close to that of Mbappe, a requirement that has caused friction with the club's existing wage structure.
The report suggests that both parties have agreed to hold a decisive round of talks following the 2026 World Cup, but the atmosphere remains tense. If these upcoming discussions do not yield a breakthrough, Real Madrid may be forced to entertain official bids to avoid seeing his market value depreciate as he nears the final years of his deal.
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Mourinho factor adds complication to Gunners pursuit
The appointment of Jose Mourinho has added another layer of complexity to the potential transfer, as the new manager is firmly opposed to selling Vinicius. The Portuguese coach is keen to maintain the core of his squad and has expressed a strong desire to keep the Brazilian alongside other major stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
This internal resistance from the coaching staff clashes with the board's pragmatic financial view if a renewal cannot be secured. While Mourinho wants his best players available for the upcoming campaign, the pressure of the €160m price tag and the player's own wage demands continue to dominate the narrative.
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