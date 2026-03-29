AFP
Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid handed boost with major injury avoided despite suffering Brazil blow
Precautionary measures for the Selecao star
Concerns were raised when the 25-year-old was absent from collective training in Orlando, opting instead for specialized recovery work in the gym. The forward reportedly complained of muscular fatigue following Brazil's intensive friendly against France, leading to fears that he could be the latest Real Madrid star to join the treatment room.
However, COPE journalist Miguel Angel Diaz has provided a positive update on the situation, stating that "Vinicius is fine" and that "if he doesn't play against Croatia it's out of caution." Vinicius is expected to be fit for Madrid's trip to Mallorca next weekend. This news will come as a massive boost to Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already dealing with a thin squad following other international injuries.
- Getty Images Sport
Contract talks remain on ice
While the fitness news is encouraging for those at the Bernabeu, the situation regarding the player's long-term future remains unchanged. Despite his status as one of the world's premier attackers, there has been little movement regarding a potential new deal in the Spanish capital. Reporting on the status of negotiations, Diaz noted: "Regarding his contract renewal, there hasn't been any new meeting." For now, both the club and the player seem focused on the pitch as Madrid enter the business end of the season, looking to secure silverware on multiple fronts.
Barcelona not so lucky with Raphinha
While Madrid appear to have dodged a bullet, their rivals Barcelona have been dealt a devastating blow. Unlike his compatriot Vinicius, Raphinha is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury. The former Leeds man will be out for approximately five weeks, missing crucial Champions League fixtures.
Barcelona's official statement highlighted the severity of the loss, noting: "Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil v France match in Boston on Thursday. The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks. He was forced to leave the pitch at half-time in a friendly game that ended in 2-1 defeat for the South Americans."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts back to La Liga
With the physical issue categorised as minor, the focus now turns to the return of domestic action. Real Madrid are set to face Mallorca once club football resumes, and the presence of their talismanic number seven will be vital for Arbeloa’s tactical setup as they look to maintain their rhythm in second place and close the four-point gap on rivals Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Catalan leaders face a punishing schedule without Raphinha. They must navigate three clashes against Atletico Madrid in just 10 days, starting with a La Liga meeting before a two-legged Champions League quarter-final.