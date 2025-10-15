Vinicius Jr facing legal action over raucous 500-person birthday party - which included Real Madrid star's own theme park & performance from rap sensation Travis Scott
Vinicius pays homage to rapper Travis Scott with 'Vini's World' bash
In a report from Brazilian publication O Globo via Spanish newspaper MARCA, Vinicius has been accused of “disturbing the work and peace of others” during his summer birthday bash. The former Flamengo winger took over the Vargem Pequena neighbourhood in Rio by building ‘Vini’s World’ - a homage to the critically-acclaimed album Astroworld from rapper Travis Scott, who also performed at the event which featured fairground rides, samba shows, and other live entertainment. The report claims that Vinicius was joined by around 500 guests including Real team-mate Eduardo Camavinga and Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta.
- Getty Images Sport
Military police reportedly called to Vini's party after local complaint
However, Vinicius is now reportedly being taken to court over the celebrations after one local reported the expensive get-together to military police. The authorities reportedly asked for Vinicius and his guests to reduce the amount of noise they were creating, but after initially complying, the complainant claims the volume was raised again.
It is claimed that the case is being handled by Rio's 9th Special Criminal Court, responsible for examining minor offences, with a preliminary hearing to be held on Thursday, November 6. Under Brazilian law, disturbing the work or peace of others is reportedly punishable by a prison sentence of between 15 days to three months, or a fine.
Vinicius recently apologised to influencer over messages to other women
The news compounds a difficult few weeks for Vinicius after he issued a public apology to Brazilian presenter and influencer Virginia Fonseca, who revealed the pair have split up after she found intimate conversations between him and other women.
In a lengthy apology on Instagram, Vinicius wrote: "We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. I recently experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognise attitudes that didn't represent who I want to be or the kind of relationships I want to build.
"Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I have met an admirable mother and an incredible partner.
"Although we weren't officially a couple yet, there was a sincere connection. I'm not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn't respond in the best way I could have, and that I disappointed her.
"For this reason, I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understand that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to restart everything. Without lies, without fights, without masks. With lots of love, affection, and respect.”
- Getty Images Sport
Vini Jr has been in fine form for Real despite off-the-pitch struggles
Despite enduring a tough time off the pitch, Vinicius has been in fine form for Real in 2025-26. After seeing his level dip slightly following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last season, the duo have dovetailed brilliantly under manager Xabi Alonso this term, with the Spanish giants having won nine of their opening 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League.
Acknowledging that he and Vinicius now have a better understanding of each other, Mbappe told Movistar+: "I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. It's much better this year because we know each other much better. He's a great player and a good person. We know people are going to talk about us, but we have the same goal, which is to help Real Madrid win titles. If we want to win titles, we both have to be at our best.”
Vinicius' next match: Getafe and Juventus await for Alonso's men
Vinicius and Real return to action when they travel to Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, October 19. Alonso’s men will then entertain Juventus in a mouth-watering Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu three days later. Los Blancos currently sit top of La Liga on 21 points, two ahead of rivals Barcelona, while they have also won their opening two Champions League games against Ligue 1 side Marseille and Kazakhstani outfit Kairat Almaty.
Advertisement