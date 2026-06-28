Vinicius Jr is finally living up to his billing for Brazil at the World Cup - but how far can he carry Carlo Ancelotti's flawed Selecao?

"If I go to the World Cup, score four or five goals and we become champions, the whole story changes. Then people will say I was preparing myself for the World Cup all along, even in the games where I didn't play well."

Those were Vinicius' words in the build-up to the World Cup, and he's already made significant headway in his quest to shift the narrative surrounding his international career in North America.

But after four goals in three games, just how far can an in-form Vini carry an otherwise flawed Brazil squad, and do they really stand any chance of going all the way?