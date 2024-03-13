Vindication for Mikel Arteta! Arsenal boss' much-maligned signings have been pivotal to 2024 revival

The Gunners' transfer activity has been questioned this season, but most of their new arrivals have been outstanding in recent weeks

If David Raya hadn't come up with two stunning saves in Arsenal's penalty shootout victory over Porto on Tuesday night, there's a decent chance that the red half of north London would've spontaneously combusted in a fit of frustrated rage.

Across the two legs of this Champions League last-16 tie, the Portuguese side hit the Gunners with every flavour of sh*thousery imaginable, leaving fans, staff and players rattled beyond belief. Ultimately, though, despite their cynical efforts, Arsenal would be the ones who booked their place in the quarter-finals, with Raya having a huge hand - quite literally - in their historic victory.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his No.1, revealing that he was not surprised that the Spaniard refused to wilt under the pressure: "I was convinced that was going to be the case. You see him those first few days here, what he had to go through and how he did it with that composure. You look at his body language and the decisions that he takes, he doesn’t get very affected. That’s a key quality for that position."