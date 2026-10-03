No blame game! Montella defends stars after Belgian masterclass leaves Turkey in relegation peril

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella saw his side fall to a 3-0 defeat against Belgium at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium. A masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne and a late goal from Romelu Lukaku consigned the visitors to their third straight loss in UEFA Nations League Group A.

Despite starting talented attackers Arda Guler and Baris Alper Yilmaz, Turkey struggled to break through a disciplined Belgian defence.

The result leaves Turkey rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point.