Vincent Kompany defends benching Harry Kane against Schalke as Bayern Munich's historic 59-game scoring run comes to a crashing halt

The tactical decision to leave Kane and Olise on the bench raised eyebrows, particularly as the visitors struggled to find a breakthrough at the Veltins-Arena. Kane, who replaced Nathaniel Brown at half-time, almost snatched victory late on when he unleashed a powerful strike from distance that seemed destined for the top corner. However, Lorius Karius was equal to it, tipping the ball over the crossbar. Olise also came close, testing the goalkeeper from a narrow angle shortly after his arrival as a second-half substitute for Lennart Karl.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Belgian coach clarified his reasoning by stating: “The decision with Michael and Harry was simply completely rational. The two of them only came back very, very late from their holiday after the World Cup. It’s not a given that you can just say: ‘You play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes.’ The cup match in Osnabrück also took energy. You can’t always put that full workload on these guys."