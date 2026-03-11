Two goals, one assist and more dangerous scenes than you can count: Michael Olise was deservedly named man of the match after FC Bayern's 6-1 gala performance at Atalanta Bergamo. For the introverted Frenchman, this had the unpleasant consequence of having to do a lot of public relations work. Nothing seems to be more repugnant to him.
Vincent Kompany draws a surprising comparison! A first for Michael Olise at the FC Bayern gala
In the obligatory man-of-the-match photos, Olise looks as if he has been handed a pile of dirty dishes to wash instead of the silver trophy. To make matters worse, he was then sent to be interviewed by the English-language broadcaster CBS.
Ballon d'Or? Michael Olise: "First the trophies"
Legendary experts Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards welcomed him with applause and chants of "Michael! Michael!" Olise smiled. Richards then managed to do what the trophy couldn't: he made Olise laugh by telling everyone that he had recently met him in a restaurant. ("He didn't do anything wrong, just enjoyed some good food.")
Anyone who expected a moody interview because of this triumphant reception and the nice anecdote was mistaken. Olise responded in his usual monosyllabic manner. At least there was a slight improvement compared to a TV interview during his time at Crystal Palace, which went viral as the "worst interview ever". Or an interview shortly after his arrival in Munich, when his teammate Jamal Musiala had to answer all the questions for Olise.
This time, the 24-year-old explained that "as a club like Bayern, the goal is to win everything." And what about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or? "I'm not focusing on that. The season is still long. If it happens, it would be nice. But first, the trophies."
No one in Europe provides more assists than Michael Olise
In any case, his statistics automatically elevate Olise to the ranks of Ballon d'Or contenders. In 37 appearances, the right winger has already racked up 41 points: 15 goals and 26 assists. No player in Europe's top five leagues has more assists. Olise now needs just three more points to surpass his tally of 43 from his first season at FC Bayern.
Despite these impressive figures, Olise achieved a first with his brace in Bergamo: he scored for the first time in a really big Champions League game for FC Bayern. Last season, he failed to score in the league phase against FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as in the knockout stages against Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan. This season, he had previously only scored against Pafos, but not against Chelsea, PSG or Arsenal.
Another statistic rounded off Olise's magnificent performance against Atalanta: in addition to his two goals, his assist and top marks in virtually all key offensive statistics, he also recorded the most ball recoveries for Bayern Munich (8).
Vincent Kompany compares Michael Olise to Kevin De Bruyne
At the subsequent press conference, manager Vincent Kompany explicitly highlighted Olise's attitude: "He arrived here with a mentality that gives him the chance to become one of the best players in the world. He works with great attention to detail."
"I don't really want to compare players because they are all different," Kompany added, but then did so anyway to celebrate the big day – and chose a surprising candidate: "I played with Kevin De Bruyne and followed his career from talent to superstar. Just like Michael, he also had this attention to detail." Kompany and De Bruyne played together for Manchester City and the Belgian national team for a long time.
The detail-oriented Olise was, of course, also aware of his impending yellow card suspension in Bergamo. So, in the final stages of the game, he delayed a corner kick until referee Espen Eskas cautioned him. Provided there are no legal repercussions, Olise will only miss the second leg of the round of 16 against Bergamo and will be back for the quarter-final against Real Madrid or Manchester City.