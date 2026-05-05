AFP
Vincent Kompany & Bayern Munich disrupt PSG's hotel plans as Champions League holders forced to find last-minute alternative
Bayern claim hotel base before Champions League clash
The second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and PSG has begun with off-field tension after the German side blocked their opponents from staying at their preferred Munich hotel, according to French outlet Football365. Luis Enrique’s squad had planned to stay at the four-star Infinity Hotel in Unterschleissheim, located around 15 minutes from the Allianz Arena. However, Bayern insisted on keeping the hotel exclusively for themselves ahead of Wednesday’s second-leg showdown.
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Kompany makes Bayern’s stance clear
The decision forced PSG to change their travel arrangements at short notice as they look to qualify for the final after securing a 5-4 victory in the first leg. Bayern head coach Kompany made the club’s position clear when discussing the situation. "It’s our city! We're staying at the Infinity," Kompany is said to have stated, underlining Bayern’s refusal to give up their usual base. Christoph Freund also supported the decision, with the sporting director categorically refusing to relinquish Bayern's "home hotel."
PSG lose hotel linked to past Champions League success
The hotel choice carried symbolic value for PSG. The French champions had previously stayed at the same venue during the 2025 Champions League final in Munich. On that occasion, PSG produced a historic performance, defeating Inter 5-0 to lift the trophy. The club therefore viewed the location as a fortunate base ahead of their return to Bavaria. By preventing PSG from staying there again, Bayern have removed a familiar setting that had been associated with the Paris club’s greatest European night.
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PSG regroup before decisive semi-final
With their original plans blocked and the nearby Hilton unavailable due to renovation work, PSG were forced to find an alternative base for their stay in Munich. The squad will instead check in at the Andaz Hotel at Schwabinger Tor, from where they will travel to the Allianz Arena for their final training session and pre-match media duties. Despite the disruption, PSG’s focus remains on securing a place in another Champions League final.