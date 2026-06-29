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Viktor Gyokeres makes summer transfer stance clear as Arsenal reportedly pursue Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez
Gyokeres addresses exit talk
Gyokeres has admitted he is aware of the speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium. Despite arriving from Sporting CP with a massive reputation, the Swede spent portions of Arsenal's title-winning campaign behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order, leading to suggestions he could be moved on this summer.
Speaking ahead of Sweden's World Cup knockout stage clash against France, the forward insisted he remains happy under Arteta. "Of course it’s flattering to see that clubs are interested but I feel extremely comfortable at Arsenal. After the season we have had, I only have positive feelings," Gyokeres stated.
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The Alvarez swap deal rumours
The uncertainty regarding Gyokeres is heightened by Arsenal's reported interest in Alvarez. Reports have suggested that the Premier League champions are exploring a deal that could see the former Manchester City man return to England, potentially with Gyokeres heading to the Metropolitano as part of a high-profile exchange.
Arteta is said to be keen to add more versatility to his frontline as the Gunners look to defend their crown. While Gyokeres netted 21 goals in all competitions last term, he struggled to maintain his clinical form from Portugal in the more physical environment of the Premier League. The potential arrival of Alvarez would represent a significant shift in Arsenal's tactical approach leading into the new season.
World Cup focus and Saliba showdown
For now, Gyokeres is keeping his focus firmly on international duties as Graham Potter’s Sweden prepare for a massive round-of-32 encounter. The Swedes progressed after a mixed group stage that included a victory over Tunisia and a draw with Japan, setting up a tantalising meeting with tournament favourites France.
The match will see Gyokeres go head-to-head with Arsenal team-mate William Saliba. Reflecting on the challenge of facing one of the world's best defenders, Gyokeres said: "Yeah I’m looking forward to seeing him and to playing against him, it’s going to be fun. We have to be at our best, we have to do our defensive organisation almost perfect and then of course take the chances we’re going to get in the game."
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Sweden aiming for knockout stage shock
Despite being labeled as underdogs, Gyokeres believes Sweden have the quality to cause an upset. The striker is expected to lead the line and will need to be at his clinical best if Potter’s men are to reach the quarter-finals at the expense of the 2022 finalists.
Discussing their chances, the Arsenal man added: "We have our confidence, I think we have to believe in ourselves, we’ve seen in a lot of games this tournament that you can win games and you can do well even though you play against the best teams. So of course, we might be the underdogs but we still believe in ourselves."