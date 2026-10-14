'We managed to wind him up' - How Viking captain Zlatko Tripic 'played like a bastard' to provoke Michael Olise red card and leave Bayern Munich stars furious

Bayern striker Kane also labelled his opponent "a smart player who likes to win fouls, roll around, and waste time" after the final whistle. Despite needing a brief trip to the bench for painkillers after taking a blow to the ribs that aggravated an old injury, as he confirmed to VG, the winger was all smiles when addressing reporters in the mixed zone.

Acknowledging his success in rattling Olise and the rest of Bayern's star-studded lineup, Tripic told journalists: "He didn't get up to much. He was probably a bit annoyed, and we managed to wind him up. I was scolded by most people. I didn't dare go into the Bayern dressing room to ask for a shirt."

Responding to Kane's comments regarding the gamesmanship deployed to bridge the quality gap, Tripic added: "It's fun that Kane mentioned me. He's extremely good at that himself and knows the cynicism required. If we give Bayern a comfortable game, the gulf in quality is just too big. We weren't going to make it easy for them, and we walked that line well."

Praising his captain's bravery in transmitting positive energy to the entire squad, Viking head coach Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim said in his press conference: "He is extremely important to us. We have a captain who is fearless, leads from the front, and gets under the skin of one of the best teams in the world.

"That energy spreads through the team. If you want to succeed at this level, you need a certain degree of cynicism. I think it shows you're fearless, that you want to prove how good you are."