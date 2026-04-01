VIDEO: Tennis icon Novak Djokovic spotted celebrating in crowd as Italy stunned by Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup playoff final

On the pitch, Italy’s hopes of avoiding another international disaster started brightly when Moise Kean opened the scoring after just 15 minutes. However, the visitors were dealt a heavy blow when Alessandro Bastoni was shown a red card in the 41st minute. The momentum shifted late in the game when Haris Tabakovic struck a 79th-minute equalizer, forcing the match into a gruelling period of extra time where neither side could find a decisive breakthrough. The tension reached its peak during the penalty shootout, where Italy’s clinical edge deserted them entirely. Bosnia and Herzegovina converted four of their attempts while the Azzurri managed only one successful strike. The result ensures that Italy will miss their third World Cup in a row, an unprecedented failure for a nation of their footballing stature.

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso was left to pick up the pieces of a shattered dressing room, offering a heartfelt apology to the fans after the final whistle. “I personally apologise for not having made it, but these lads gave absolutely everything,” he stated. “These lads didn’t deserve this, for the effort, the love, the determination."