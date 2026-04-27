VIDEO: Real Zaragoza goalkeeper completely loses his head & PUNCHES opponent in face after being sent off

Following the match, which Huesca won 1-0 thanks to an Oscar Sielva goal, Andrada expressed deep remorse for his actions. "The truth is I'm very, very sorry for what happened," the goalkeeper stated. "It's not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I'm very sorry."

The veteran keeper, who claims his only previous red card was for a handball outside the box, acknowledged the severity of the situation. "I also want to apologise to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault, I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me," he added.