Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace 2025-26Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace reign turns ugly as fans taunt manager during Conference League draw in Bosnia

Oliver Glasner’s reign as Crystal Palace is threatening to turn ugly, as he prepares to leave Selhurst Park in the summer, with Eagles fans taunting their own boss during a disappointing Conference League clash with Zrinjski Mostar. Disgruntled supporters chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” in Glasner’s direction as a 1-1 draw was played out in Bosnia.

  • Palace have won one of 15 in all competitions

    Palace followers made a long trip to eastern Europe hoping to see their team take a positive step towards the last-16 of continental competition. Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring at a stadium that has a capacity of just 9,000, with Glasner naming a strong starting XI that also included England international Adam Wharton and record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen.

    The Eagles were, however, pegged back by Karlo Abramovic 10 minutes into the second half and had to settle for a stalemate that means they have won just one of their last 15 games in all competitions.

  • Watch Palace fans taunt Glasner in Bosnia

  • Glasner reacts to Conference League stalemate

    Disgruntled fans made their feelings clear, with Glasner becoming a target for terrace taunts less than a year on from guiding Palace to their first major trophy triumph. They followed up their 2025 FA Cup win with victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield.

    Austrian tactician Glasner has, however, revealed that he will be leaving south London when his contract expires in the summer. Some supporters may want to see him depart sooner than that, as they bellowed “sacked in the morning” at the dugout in Mostar.

    Glasner cut a frustrated figure for much of Palace’s draw with Zrinjski and berated wing-back Daniel Munoz when stepping onto the field at the final whistle. He went on to tell TNT Sports of a disappointing display: “We just made two easy mistakes. You see all the opportunities, it wasn’t always the overload, but we can’t defend one-v-one.

    “That is what I said before the game, we need to get our defence sorted. We see they are not in the best rhythm. We are always making changes. We need to be very self-critical today. We controlled the game, like against Burnley (a 3-2 defeat), but we gave away the momentum with easy mistakes.”

    Palace can still progress through the Conference League knockout phase play-offs, with a return date against Zrinjski set to take place at Selhurst Park next Thursday. A positive result there will see them safely extend a bid to land more major silverware.

    Glasner will be hoping that positivity and momentum can be established when returning to Premier League action on Sunday in a home date with rock-bottom Wolves - as the Eagles now sit eight points clear of the relegation zone.

