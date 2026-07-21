VIDEO: Neymar among the goals! Brazilian superstar already back in training with Santos after miserable World Cup blighted by injury questions

Following a deeply disappointing summer, Neymar has officially returned to club duties. The forward posted a video on his personal Instagram account, showing him fully involved in a Santos training session. In the footage, Neymar appears lively, participating in drills, taking on defenders, and finding the back of the net with his trademark finishing.

The club have clearly welcomed him back, hoping he can channel his recent frustrations into domestic success. This prompt return provides a significant boost for Santos, who are relying on the attacker to lead their frontline and maintain his physical health after a turbulent period on the international stage.



