VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores another stunning solo goal but is left watching on in disbelief as Inter Miami throw away a 3-0 lead to lose dramatic MLS derby with Orlando City

However, the script was flipped in dramatic fashion as Orlando City staged one of the greatest fightbacks in league history. It was just the third time in MLS history that a team had come from three goals down to win a match. The catalyst for the comeback was another Argentine, Martin Ojeda, who netted a sensational hat-trick to drag the visitors back into the contest. Ojeda pulled one back before half-time and added a second in the 68th minute to set up a grandstand finish. Despite a series of point-blank saves from Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Ojeda eventually leveled the scoring from the penalty spot. The misery was compounded in stoppage time when Tyrese Spicer ghosted in to score the winner. The result means Miami's baffling struggles at Nu Stadium continue. Despite their lofty position in the MLS standings, the Herons have failed to win any of their first four games at the venue.