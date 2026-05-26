VIDEO: KSI gets soaked! YouTube star drenched as Prime FC win Baller League UK

The journey to the trophy required Prime FC to navigate past some of the toughest opponents in the competition. They began their incredible run by overpowering Deportrio with a thrilling 5-3 victory, setting up a decisive clash against NDL FC. In the final, the team delivered another statement performance, defeating NDL FC 5-2 to seal the title. Their opponents had been one of the standout teams during the regular campaign, having secured their spot with a convincing 3-1 win over SDS FC in the earlier semi-final. However, Prime FC proved to be too clinical in front of goal and exceptionally sharp in the key moments.