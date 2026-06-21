Lehmann found herself back at the centre of the digital conversation after sharing a post on her Instagram account, which quickly began circulating among football fans and followers of the Swiss player around the world. In the video, the 27-year-old forward is seen on a beach performing keepy-uppies with a football, wearing a neon pink mini bikini in a scene that blends control, technique, and a striking visual backdrop. The post with McKenzie underscores her ability to remain in the spotlight even during the off-season, combining her love for the game with a luxury lifestyle in one of the world's most beautiful locations.
VIDEO: Keppy-uppies on the beach! Alisha Lehmann & boyfriend Montel McKenzie showcase ball-juggling skills while enjoying romantic holiday in Jamaican paradise
Paradise keepy-uppies with McKenzie
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A romantic getaway in Jamaica
The couple took full advantage of the white sands and turquoise waters, proving that football is never far from their minds even when off the clock. The high-quality technique on display while juggling on the sand earned praise from fans, further cementing Lehmann's reputation as a player who lives and breathes the sport regardless of the setting.
Lehmann is currently one of the most followed female footballers in the world, having built a digital presence that extends far beyond the pitch. Her profile merges her professional career in football with constant activity on social media, where each post tends to spark immediate discussion and engagement with her millions of followers across various platforms.
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Vowing to return stronger
With her future at the King Power Stadium seemingly secure for the upcoming promotion battle, Lehmann is using her time in Jamaica to recharge both mentally and physically after having a bad season. Injuries limited her impact at Leicester City, where she made only nine senior appearances.
"This has been one of the most difficult years of my football career," she admitted recently. "There were many challenges, setbacks, injuries, and moments that tested me both on and off the pitch."
"Now it’s time to rest, recover, and enjoy some time with the people I love," Lehmann added. "But it’s also time to work. To stay focused, train hard, and do everything I can to come back stronger than ever."