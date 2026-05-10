VIDEO: Goal & two assists! How magical Lionel Messi made history by becoming a MLS centurion

In what has become a recurring theme since his arrival in the United States, Messi shattered yet another Major League Soccer record this weekend. By netting one goal and providing two assists at BMO Field, the Inter Miami captain became the fastest player in league history to reach 100 goal contributions. It took the legendary No. 10 just 64 games to hit the century mark, an achievement that highlights his total dominance over the North American game.

The 38-year-old’s statistical output is nothing short of staggering, boasting 59 goals and 41 assists since making his debut for the Herons in July 2023. By reaching three figures in 64 appearances, he decimated the previous record held by Toronto FC icon Sebastian Giovinco, who needed 95 games to reach the same milestone. Other league greats like Robbie Keane (96 games) and Carlos Vela (98 games) have also been left in the rearview mirror by Messi’s relentless pace.