VIDEO: Watch Florian Wirtz's two stunning goals for Germany as Liverpool midfielder dazzles in seven-goal thriller against Switzerland

The second half belonged to the Liverpool man, who transitioned from creator to finisher to give Germany their first lead of the night. After Switzerland were slow to react to a short corner, the 22-year-old took possession on the edge of the area and curled a superb right-footed effort into the far corner.

Switzerland refused to give up in front of the home crowd and managed to equalise. Joel Monteiro found a pocket of space 20 yards out and unleashed a clinical strike that beat Oliver Baumann.

However, the momentum shifted back to the visitors in the closing stages. With just five minutes remaining, Wirtz secured the victory with his second goal of the evening. Germany moved the ball rapidly down the right flank, finding the midfielder in space and he calmly picked his spot to curl home the winner and seal a 4-3 triumph.