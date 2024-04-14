VIDEO: Emi Martinez pulls off brilliant point-blank save to deny Leandro Trossard as Aston Villa goalkeeper gives perfect response to relentless jeers from Arsenal fans
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez pulled off a fantastic save to deny a close-range shot from Leandro Trossard in his side's clash against Arsenal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Trossard hit shot from close range
- Martinez got a leg out to deny it
- Arsenal need win amid title challenge