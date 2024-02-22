- Duncan McGuire opens 2024 account
- Bags goal for Orlando City, hits Griddy celebration
- Touted for big Olympics role
USA Today Sports
VIDEO: Duncan McGuire hits the Griddy! USMNT prospects bags first Orlando City goal of season after failed January transfer to Blackburn
