The incident began when Al-Nassr's coaching staff decided to take the player off the field. As he left the pitch as part of the substitution, Ronaldo Jr continued his angry gestures and protests towards the referee. The official's response was swift, with the forward immediately being shown a yellow card for his unsportsmanlike conduct as he walked towards the technical area having been shoved by an annoyed opponent.
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's son has on-pitch tantrum after being subbed in Al-Nassr youth match as he's shoved by opponent & is shown card by referee
Substitution and yellow card
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Heated debate on social media
As expected, the video of the incident went viral and quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, generating mixed opinions among fans. Many argued that Cristiano's son should remain calm and act more professionally, pointing out that this type of outburst can harm his development and public image in the long run. On the other hand, some fans considered the young player's reaction not disproportionate, understanding the frustrated show as a display of the competitiveness and hunger for victory that characterises his family.
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Ronaldo aiming for return to boost Al-Nassr title hopes
Regardless of his son's behaviour, fans are now waiting for the latest developments regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr forward has been in Madrid recovering from a muscle injury that he suffered on February 28 during his side's 2-0 win over Al-Fayha. His frustration at being sidelined is compounded by the fact he trails Ivan Toney and Al-Qadisiyah striker Julian Quinones in the SPL Golden Boot race, with ex-Brentford striker Toney having moved onto 25 goals for the season. Quinones, meanwhile, is stuck on 24 goals, with Ronaldo a further three behind on 21. Regardless of the top-scorer race, Al-Nassr are currently top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Al-Ahli as the Portuguese looks for his first league title since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023.