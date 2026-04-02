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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi the co-stars! GOAT contenders go head to head in new LEGO World Cup advert alongside Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr

World Cup
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi
K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior

The road to the 2026 World Cup has officially taken a brick-built turn as football’s biggest icons have been transformed into LEGO form. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead an all-star cast that includes Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in a new advert that is certain to break the internet.

  • Building blocks of greatness

    The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has taken a creative turn with Lego officially partnering with four of football's biggest icons. Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, and Vini Jr have been transformed into official minifigures to spearhead the new 'Editions' collection. This collaboration follows the success of the LEGO World Cup trophy, shifting the focus from silverware to the individual stars who define the sport. The sets are designed to celebrate "creative soccer culture", offering fans a way to interact with their idols through technical builds and display-ready art.

    The quartet star in the new ad, competing to complete a LEGO World Cup trophy at a table, before a young boy steps in to complete the job and place his own personalised figure on top. GOAT contenders Ronaldo and Messi previously featured alongside each other in a famous Louis Vuitton campaign, playing chess on top of one of the brand's signature checkerboard cases.

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  • Watch the clip

  • Icons in their own words

    The edition includes collectable sets that capture their unique journeys, signature style and hidden easter eggs for fans to discover. From cinematic 'Football Highlights' builds to larger-scale Ronaldo and Messi 'Football Legend' sets, the collection invites fans of all ages to build, display and celebrate their love of the game at home. CR7 set forms a sculptural R-shaped brick base showing Portugal’s colours and Ronaldo’s iconic CR7. Inside the model, fans can find detailed easter eggs tracing Ronaldo’s journey, alongside a Ronaldo LEGO minifigure and a collectable plaque. Messi's set lets fans recreate a moment of Messi magic built on an M-shaped brick base featuring Argentina’s national colours and a prominent ‘10’ as the jersey number.

    Meanwhile, Vini Jr's set is a burst of Brazilian energy, built around a V-shaped brick base with Brazil’s national colours and Vini Jr.’s signature No.7. And Mbappe's set was delivered with speed, precision and French style, which is built on an elegant M-shaped brick base with France’s national colours and a standout number 10, representing his jersey number. 

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  • LEGO Messi Ronaldo Vini Jr MbappeLEGO

    What comes next?

    With the World Cup approaching, these four stars remain the focus of global football. Messi continues to lead Inter Miami in MLS, while Ronaldo remains prolific in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Mbappe and Vinicius are currently chasing trophies with Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League. And in less than three months, they will be competing for their respective countries to win the ultimate trophy.