Goal.com
Live
FBL-BRA-TUN-FRIENDLYAFP
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Chelsea star Estevao refuses to pick ANY England players in showdown of Brazil GOATs vs Three Lions legends

Chelsea wonderkid Estevao Willian has certainly made his loyalties known. In a light-hearted but revealing social media challenge put to him by GOAL, the teenage sensation was asked to pick between legendary figures of English and Brazilian football, and his answers were remarkably one-sided.

  • Samba flair over Three Lions grit

    In a quick-fire "this or that" interview with GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Estevao had to choose between England's greatest players and Selecao icons. The Chelsea ace first had to choose between Jordan Pickford and Alisson. The youngster chose Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson decisively. On the defensive side, Cafu was chosen over Gary Neville and Roberto Carlos over Ashley Cole.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Avoiding the Chelsea legends dilemma

    Estevao did, however, avoid picking a side against two Chelsea icons. When the interviewer asked, "John Terry or Carlos Alberto?" he replied, "The next," laughing and covering his face. When asked to choose between Lampard and Kaka, he smiled and said, "The next, come on."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tributes to the Samba greats

    The engine room and forward line saw more of the same, with Estevao remaining firm in his Brazilian allegiance. He selected Zico over Steven Gerrard and Casemiro over Paul Scholes. When it came to the more creative flair players, the youngster chose Ronaldinho over David Beckham without hesitation.

    The comparisons peaked with the greatest names in the game. When asked to choose between Wayne Rooney and Pele, Estevao said, "Pele, of course." Finally, he picked Ronaldo Nazario over Harry Kane upfront, completing a clean sweep for the five-time World Cup winners.

0