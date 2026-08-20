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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Chaos in MLS as Cavan Sullivan and Yannick Bright sent off in fiery end to Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union draw

Inter Miami CF
Philadelphia Union
C. Sullivan
Y. Bright
Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

Philadelphia Union prodigy Cavan Sullivan received the first red card of his career during a chaotic 2-2 draw against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Manchester City-bound 16-year-old was sent off in deep stoppage time after rushing to defend his brother during a wild touchline brawl.

  • Sullivan sees red in Miami chaos

    Philadelphia Union sensation Sullivan reached a less-than-desirable career milestone on Wednesday, August 19. The 16-year-old prodigy was sent off in the dramatic final moments of a 2-2 draw against Messi's Inter Miami.

    The match ended in feisty fashion as tempers boiled over in deep stoppage time. Sullivan was shown a straight red card following a multi-player scuffle, marking the first sending off of his young professional career.

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  • Brotherly love triggers stoppage-time brawl

    The confrontation erupted in the 12th minute of stoppage time when Cavan's older brother and team-mate, Quinn Sullivan, went down inside the 18-yard box. Inter Miami defender Ian Fray appeared to step over and then on Quinn, who took exception to the extra physical contact.

    After Quinn body-slammed Fray in response, Cavan entered the action nearby to defend his sibling as things rapidly escalated between both teams. Cavan and Miami midfielder Yannick Bright began pushing and shoving each other as team-mates intervened.

    Once calm was restored after referee discussions, both Cavan and Bright were presented with red cards, while Quinn received a yellow card for his role in the fracas.

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    Suspension awaits ahead of Austin trip

    As a result of his sending off against Inter Miami, Sullivan must now serve an immediate one-match suspension. The midfielder will miss the Philadelphia Union's next MLS fixture away against Austin FC on Sunday, August 23. The forced absence will temporarily halt his momentum during an otherwise stellar campaign for the Eastern Conference side.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Toronto FC crest
Toronto FC
TFC
Major League Soccer
Austin FC crest
Austin FC
AUS
Philadelphia Union crest
Philadelphia Union
PHI