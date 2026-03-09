VIDEO: Utter chaos in Brazil as RAGING Cruzeiro & Atletico Mineiro players & staff violently punch & kick each other in disgraceful on-pitch scenes

The contest should have been a celebratory one for Cruzeiro, as they ended their seven-year wait for Campeonato Mineiro glory - with that particular prize being captured for the first time since 2019.
The game was, with so much riding on it, understandably an emotional affair. Strong tackles were an unfortunate theme throughout the match, with nine yellow cards being handed out in total. A solitary strike from Juventus flop Kaio Jorge - who has been linked with Premier League teams West Ham and Aston Villa - proved to be the difference on the day. Said effort confirmed Cruzeiro’s coronation as state champions.