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VIDEO: Bizarre moment referee gets caught up in the centre of Chelsea huddle ahead of Newcastle clash
The unintended guest
The incident occurred just as tension built ahead of the kick-off against Newcastle. Tierney had taken his position at the centre spot when the Chelsea players converged. Rather than moving aside, the huddle formed directly around him, leaving the official as the unintentional focal point. While Tierney looked bemused, he remained professional, waiting for the mass of blue shirts to disperse.
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A player-led tradition
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has clarified that this specific ritual, which became a fixture in recent weeks, did not originate from the dugout. Following a similar huddle before a victory against Aston Villa, the manager explained that the players are the ones driving this display of unity to foster collective responsibility.
Addressing the routine, Rosenior said: "No, it wasn't [from me]. The idea came from the players, and I really like it because they're showing unity and togetherness and spirit, and I think you need that. Before anything, you start talking about tactics or systems, you need a group of players willing to run and fight for each other."
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Tierney in the spotlight
As a Premier League veteran, Paul Tierney has seen almost everything, but being the centrepiece of a team talk was likely a first. The scene served as light-hearted relief before the serious business of a crucial meeting. For Rosenior, the fact that his players are taking such initiative is a positive sign of the dressing room atmosphere.
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