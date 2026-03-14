VIDEO: Ashley Cole crowns Kyle Walker as one of Premier League's best-ever full-backs as Chelsea legend humbly claims Andy Robertson is better than he was
Cole rates Robertson higher than himself
In the interview with GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Cole was presented with a number of defenders to either advance or eliminate in a knockout bracket format. When his own name was drawn against Andy Robertson, Cole chose the Liverpool player, while Walker was picked over former Manchester United defender Gary Neville. The likes of Patrice Evra, John Arne Riise and Branislav Ivanovic also feature, with Walker ultimately being crowned the winner.
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Blessing in disguise for Burnley
Walker has taken the decision to call time on his Three Lions career, and he finishes with 96 caps to his name. While the wider football world celebrates his legacy, Burnley boss Scott Parker has been left to digest the news that his star defender is stepping away from the national team. Parker was quick to highlight the impact Walker has had on the international stage, noting that his absence will be a significant shift for the country. “His contribution to the Premier League still exists,” Parker said, as quoted by theBurnley Express. “But what he has given to England as well has been nothing short of remarkable. The amount of caps he's got, the level of quality that he's played at, the tournaments he's played in… he’s been a major focal point for us as a nation really.”
The Clarets manager believes that this decision will hopefully prove a blessing in disguise for Burnley’s survival hopes, as it allows Walker to preserve his energy during the grueling international windows. Discussing the player's choice to step back, Parker added: “The quality that he possesses we've seen over many, many years, but he’s decided to obviously make that decision and does so with our full blessing. He felt that was the decision he wanted to make and it gives him some time now obviously during international breaks and hopefully can help us as well in that.”
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Walker's future remains a question mark
Walker's contract at Turf Moor runs until the summer of 2027, meaning he still has plenty of miles left in the tank to help guide the club through its current challenges. With speculation mounting over what might happen if Burnley fail to avoid the drop, Parker insists he "would've thought" the former Tottenham full-back would stay put, even in the event of relegation.