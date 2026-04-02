Video: A shocking gift linked to Senegal has Hakimi in stitches

Ashraf Hakimi was involved in a controversial incident during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, when he attempted to snatch the towel from Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the match.

Senegalese goalkeeper Yevan Diouf said after the match that he had been forced to fight for several minutes to protect his teammate Édouard Mendy’s towel after ball boys and Moroccan players tried to snatch it during the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Diouf added in comments published by Le Parisien: “We noticed in the previous match that they were messing about by stealing the Nigerian goalkeeper’s towels. Why? We don’t know.”

He continued, “They did the same to us during normal time, via Achraf Hakimi, and eventually managed to take the towel. Then, during extra time, when it started raining heavily, Mory Diao (the third-choice goalkeeper) went to place the towels near Mendy, but they took the towels a second time.”

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