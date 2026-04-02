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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: A shocking gift linked to Senegal has Hakimi in stitches

Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
A. Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Senegal
Morocco

Chouameni presents Hakimi with an unexpected gift

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain star, received an unexpected gift whilst appearing on the programme *The Bridge*.

Hakimi appeared on one of the programme’s episodes alongside Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Chouameni presented Hakimi with a gift to mark Morocco’s victory in the Africa Cup of Nations, following a decision by CAF that saw them crowned champions ahead of Senegal.

Hakimi burst out laughing when he took the gift out of the box, which turned out to be a ‘towel’.

  • The story of the towel and the Africa Cup of Nations final

    Ashraf Hakimi was involved in a controversial incident during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, when he attempted to snatch the towel from Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the match.

    Senegalese goalkeeper Yevan Diouf said after the match that he had been forced to fight for several minutes to protect his teammate Édouard Mendy’s towel after ball boys and Moroccan players tried to snatch it during the Africa Cup of Nations final.

    Diouf added in comments published by Le Parisien: “We noticed in the previous match that they were messing about by stealing the Nigerian goalkeeper’s towels. Why? We don’t know.”

    He continued, “They did the same to us during normal time, via Achraf Hakimi, and eventually managed to take the towel. Then, during extra time, when it started raining heavily, Mory Diao (the third-choice goalkeeper) went to place the towels near Mendy, but they took the towels a second time.”

    Read also

    Morocco dashes Senegal’s hopes in a new tournament

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