Victor Osimhen is good enough for Europe's elite teams - but has Galatasaray goal-getter already missed his chance to join a Champions League challenger?

It all started with a TikTok video that was apparently meant to be funny but was actually just offensive, with Napoli's social media department bizarrely deciding to mock Osimhen for missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Bologna on September 24, 2023.

"I feel sorry for the fans, also because I never spoke about what happened before," the striker revealed in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport just last month. "Some of them even came to my house asking for an explanation. I asked them to put themselves in my shoes. After Napoli posted that video on TikTok, something broke.

"Anyone can miss a penalty, and anyone can be mocked for it. Napoli did it only to me, and with certain kinds of insinuations as well. I was the victim of racist insults, and I made my decision. I wanted to leave. I deleted the photos of me wearing the Napoli shirt from my Instagram, and they took the opportunity to turn the fans against me. And to think that, for me, my daughter is more Neapolitan than Nigerian.

"No one ever publicly apologised for what happened. After that famous video, Edoardo De Laurentiis called me several times. That’s it. Meanwhile, rumours were going around that I arrived late at training, and that I argued with team-mates. They’re all lies. I’m sorry for the fans, but I understand and admire them: they support the club, no matter what. For them, Napoli comes before everything."

Osimhen was also bitterly upset by Napoli's approach to transfer talks during the summer of 2025 - and particularly the collapse of a proposed move to Al-Ahli, who walked away from the negotiating table after the Serie A side allegedly increased their asking price at the 11th hour.

"We had a gentleman's agreement but the commitment was not fully respected on the other side," he said. "They tried to send me anywhere to play, but they treated me like a dog. Go here, go there, do this, do that. I worked so hard to build my career, and I couldn't accept that kind of treatment. I'm not a puppet."