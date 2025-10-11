'Very intense' Vincent Kompany helping Dayot Upamecano improve as Bayern Munich defender sees ex-Man City captain as 'an example' to follow

Upamecano has impressed under Kompany. In an interview with Le Parisien, he said: "We all watched him when we were young; he was a legend for Belgium and Manchester City. He was a very aggressive defender in duels, a leader on the pitch too, a good example for me. He helps me a lot; we do a lot of videos, he talks to me about my positioning. With him, it's always very intense."

Bischof, 20, has also made his way into the starting XI. Having missed the start of the season due to appendicitis, Bischof’s first Bundesliga start came on September 26, and he immediately made his mark, setting up Konrad Laimer’s late goal in a 4-0 demolition of Werder Bremen.

In an interview with Ran, he said: "I've rarely seen a coach who has the team so under control and, at the same time, brings so much fun to training sessions and the team as he does. The first three weeks were truly crazy. He told me something about practically every move. I almost thought: 'Please, that's enough.' I was annoyed, but I have to say that, looking back, it's helped me tremendously. I constantly think of his words in my actions. Run after them, always keep up! He drilled that into my head. And it's stuck there forever."

The young German has since made seven appearances.