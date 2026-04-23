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'These two games check all those boxes' - USWNT set for June doubleheader vs Brazil in São Paulo and Fortaleza, first in-country meetings since 2014
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World Cup venues
The U.S. Women's National Team are traveling to face Brazil to play two games during the international window in June.
In the 43-game history between the two sides, just six of those matches have taken place in Brazil. The USWNT is 2W-2L-2D all-time against Brazil, in Brazil.
The two matches will be played at 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup venues. On June 6, the USWNT and Brazil will play at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, and three days later, on June 9 will play at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza.
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A familiar opponent
The USWNT and Brazil rivalry is one of the longest-standing, and in 2024, it's almost impossible to forget the Olympic gold medal match in Paris, where Mallory Swanson scored the lone goal for the victory.
The two sides met even more recently in April, 2025 for a two-match series. The USWNT were victorious in the first game, winning 2-0 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., before losing 2-1 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. after. In total, the USWNT holds a 34W-4L-5D all-time record against Brazil.
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'We want to play the best teams'
“I’m so pleased we were able to schedule these games,” said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes in the U.S. Soccer press release.
“We want to play the best teams in the most difficult environments at venues across the world as often as we can, and these two games check all those boxes. We need more games in which every fan in the stadium is cheering loudly against us and I’m looking forward seeing how our team performs and grows in these adverse conditions.”
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Proper send-off for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup
The June 6 match will be part of a broadcast doubleheader, paired with the U.S. Men’s National Team’s send-off game against Germany at Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The U.S. Under-23s will also travel to Brazil during the FIFA window, facing several top professional teams in São Paulo.