USWNT Abroad: Lindsey Heaps, Cat Macario face key 2026 decisions as contracts expire and new 'High Impact Player' rule looms

GOAL predicts how the the top USWNT players will do abroad in 2026, from Girma, Thompson and Macario at Chelsea to Heaps and Yohannes at Lyon, Tullis-Joyce at United and Fox at Arsenal.

As 2026 arrives, the accelerating flow of elite American players from the NWSL to Europe’s top divisions shows little sign of slowing - even with the league’s new 'High Impact Player' rule now in effect.

What began as a notable shift now looks poised to become a defining trend, with USWNT regulars increasingly anchoring some of the biggest clubs on the continent. From Naomi Girma's record-setting $1.1 million transfer from San Diego Wave to Chelsea to Alyssa Thompson’s subsequent $1.3 million move from Angel City FC to the same club, those deals alone have laid the groundwork for 2026 to bring higher fees, earlier moves, and a growing European footprint for the next generation of U.S. stars.

Looking at how Girma, Thompson, and others like Cat Macario, Emily Fox, Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce fared last year - alongside predictions for the year ahead - GOAL takes a closer look at how America’s top players will shape the 2026 season abroad.

    'High Impact Player' rule's impact

    The NWSL announced just before Christmas that it will introduce a new “High Impact Player” (HIP) rule beginning in 2026, allowing teams to spend up to $1 million above the league’s salary cap on qualifying players. 

    The decision was met with opposition from the NWSL Players Association, which argues the league cannot unilaterally alter compensation structures without collective bargaining.

    The NWSLPA issued a statement to ESPN saying it would take action “to enforce the rights of the Players we represent.” All of this came into fruition after Trinity Rodman's multiyear deal was denied by the league. As the USWNT weighed her next move, and still does, the NWSL entered a crossroads: How will they retain top talent?

    The "High Impact Player" rule allegedly will allow a team like the Washington Spirit the funds to spend up to $1 million above the league's salary cap to retain a player like Rodman. 

    Could Cat Macario venture to the NWSL?

    Before 2025 came to a close, ESPN reported that several NWSL teams are monitoring the situation as Macario’s contract with Chelsea expires on July 1. 

    Under FIFA regulations, Macario will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a new club six months before her deal ends, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. While there hasn't been word yet, there could very well be some movement from Macario stateside in the coming year. The NWSL's interest shouldn't come as any surprise, and now with the "High Impact Player" rule in effect, it's becoming more realistic that a U.S.-based club could sign a player of Macario's caliber. 

    Macario hasn't played in the NWSL; her time playing stateside has been for the USWNT and her college career at Stanford. Her entire club career has been in Europe, spending time with Lyon from 2021 to 2023 and Chelsea from 2023 to the present. 

    Since joining Chelsea, Macario has recorded seven goals and 35 appearances. Macario's role shifted back and forth between starter and sub, but she's proven effective as a playmaker - making three assists this season. 

    Is Heaps tempted by Denver Summit's home tie?

    Colorado has long been a women’s soccer mecca, producing USWNT stars like Lindsey Heaps, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson. Of that group, Heaps appears the most realistic homegrown target for Denver Summit, with the USWNT captain yet to publicly commit beyond her current spell at OL Féminin. While there has been no official indication of a move, the prospect of Heaps returning to the Rocky Mountain state has fueled optimism among local fans.

    That contrast is sharpened by the situations of the other two. Wilson recently re-signed with the Portland Thorns through the 2026 season, cementing her long-term commitment to the NWSL, while Swanson remains closely tied to Chicago, though her maternity leave has kept discussion quiet around her next move. Together, those factors leave Heaps as the clearest potential Colorado-linked star on the market.

    Speculation over Heaps' future is fueled by her relatively quiet season in France this campaign. After a 12-goal campaign in the 2024-25 season, she has had inconsistent playing time and scored three so far. If she sticks with OL Féminin, she'll likely be slated as one of the squad's most influential midfielders, especially since she's been with the club since 2022. Her quality is still evident as her matches against Montpellier, Saint-Étienne, and PSG proved that, scoring three goals across the board

    When Heaps played in the NWSL, she was a league MVP in 2018 with Portland and also helped the club win a Championship in 2017.

    Heaps hasn't been shy about her interest in playing for the home team. 

    "I think anyone would want to go play for their respective hometown team," Heaps said on the Women's Game podcast. "I think it would just be cool [if] my parents don't have to fly to a game and my whole family could come.

    There has been no official indication that a move will materialize, though her contract with OL Féminin expires this summer.

    Girma's cemented impact abroad

    While not transfer-related, this remains a key storyline for USWNT fans. After an injury-interrupted start to her Chelsea campaign, Girma has quickly established herself at center back for the Blues.

    When Girma arrived from San Diego Wave in January 2025 in a world-record transfer fee for a defender, her Chelsea debut was delayed until early March, when she featured in a 2-2 Women’s Super League draw with Brighton. That appearance was cut short in the 59th minute by a calf issue, setting the tone for a stop-start introduction to English football. Despite the setbacks, Girma steadily rebuilt her fitness as the season progressed. She logged limited but valuable minutes, including a brief appearance against Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and slowly worked her way back into the starting conversation. 

    Her most complete performance of the season came on one of the biggest stages: the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester United. Girma delivered a composed, authoritative defensive showing, playing a central role in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory and clean sheet.  

    Entering 2026, Girma’s trajectory points sharply upward, with a full offseason to regain peak fitness and a deeper understanding of Chelsea’s tactical demands. If she stays healthy, Girma is expected to claim a regular starting role, anchor Chelsea’s back line in domestic and European competition, and reassert herself as one of the most reliable defenders in the global game - a status underscored by Emma Hayes calling her the “best defender I’ve ever seen.”

