USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson wins League Cup with Chelsea, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes lift French Cup with Lyon

It has been a busy few weeks for members of the U.S. women’s national team, who returned to major club competitions shortly after winning the SheBelieves Cup for the eighth time.

Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, teammates for both club and country, helped OL Lyonnes capture the French Cup title, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Chelsea faced Manchester United in the League Cup final on Sunday, with USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson dressing for The Blues. Naomi Girma was ruled out with an injury, while Cat Macario was not included in the squad. Chelsea defeated Manchester United and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce 1-0, thanks to a Lauren James strike in the opening 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Emily Fox defeated the London City Lionesses 2-1 in Women’s Super League play, while Sam Coffey and Manchester City earned just a point over the weekend after playing to a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.