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USWNT Abroad (05.17.2026)GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson, Emily Fox and Lindsey Heaps win again

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Emily Fox starred in Arsenal’s win over Liverpool, while Alyssa Thompson, Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes and other USWNT regulars made their mark across a busy weekend in Europe.

Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery and did not play in Manchester City's 4-1 win over West Ham, but many other U.S. Women's National Team players competed across Europe over the weekend.

For Arsenal, Emily Fox helped the Gunners top Liverpool 3-1, while Chelsea and Alyssa Thompson edged Manchester United and Phallon Tullis-Joyce 1-0 on Saturday. In France, Lindsey Heaps scored in OL Lyonnes' 8-0 win over Nantes, and Lily Yohannes was involved in many of the team's attacking chances as OL recorded 27 shots.

We're at the point in the season when the FA Cup final is nearing, as is the UEFA Women's Champions League final. On May 23, OL will face Barcelona for the title, while the FA Cup final takes place the following week on May 31 between Brighton & Hove Albion, making their first-ever cup final appearance, and Manchester City.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the USWNT's top players performed in Europe over the weekend.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Fox is instrumental to Arsenal's success

    It's hard to imagine Arsenal being this good without Emily Fox. The outside back has had a stellar year for the Gunners and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

    Over the weekend, she helped her side collect three points with a 3-1 win over Liverpool. Arsenal is now on a two-game winning streak after also picking up three points against Everton four days earlier.

    Against Liverpool, Fox found success with give-and-go passing up the flank and got in behind Liverpool's backline multiple times. On one sequence, she found Beth Mead and received the ball back as she cut inside. Fox then cheekily played the ball across the box to Stina Blackstenius, who produced a solid half-volley attempt on goal.

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  • London City Lionesses v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Thompson solid in Chelsea win over Manchester United

    Most of the focus for Chelsea's match was on legendary striker Sam Kerr and her final game for the Blues, and it was only fitting that she scored on her final night. However, young forward Alyssa Thompson did not score, but she still delivered a strong performance, combining with Ellie Carpenter on clever one-twos and flick-ons while driving at United's backline for nearly 90 minutes.

    Thompson is expected to become a major focal point for Chelsea's frontline as the club looks to move on from Kerr.

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2023-24Getty Images

    Heaps is in peak form

    The irony is that Lindsey Heaps may be playing the best soccer of her career, and she will soon leave France for Denver to join the National Women's Soccer League's newest franchise, Denver Summit FC.

    For Olympique Lyonnais, Heaps scored in the team's 8-0 win over Nantes. Heaps entered the match in the 61st minute, and just six minutes later scored OL's fourth goal of the game. OL are the top team in French Ligue 1 with 60 points and a 19-0-3 record in league play.

    On Saturday, May 23, OL will face Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Expectations are high that Heaps has her sights set on accomplishing everything possible before returning to the United States, including potentially lifting a Champions League trophy.

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  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce comes up big with key saves

    Although Manchester United dropped points to Chelsea over the weekend, Phallon Tullis-Joyce made several crucial saves to keep the match close.

    Her first major save came against Lauren James, who cleverly found space behind United's backline and attempted to curl a shot toward the far post. Tullis-Joyce, well-positioned, was able to get a hand to the ball and push it over the bar.

    Another impressive moment of positional awareness from Tullis-Joyce came shortly afterward when Chelsea's Ellie Carpenter fired a long-range effort from the right side that struck the far post and bounced back into play. The USWNT goalkeeper managed to get a touch on the ball as it hit the crossbar and flick it away.

    It was a busy day for Tullis-Joyce, who did concede a goal but still delivered a stellar performance against Chelsea's rapid frontline.