Nearly 16 million watch USMNT’s World Cup-opening win as Mauricio Pochettino’s side sets TV record.

According to Nielsen Fast Nationals, Adobe and Tubi analytics, an average audience of 15.986 million viewers watched the United States defeat Paraguay 4-1 in its opening World Cup match.

The figure makes the broadcast the most-watched USMNT FIFA World Cup telecast in English-language U.S. history, as American fans flocked to watch Mauricio Pochettino's side begin its home World Cup campaign with a convincing victory.

The match aired across FOX, FOX One and Tubi, with audience numbers peaking at 18.86 million viewers between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.