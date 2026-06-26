USMNT player ratings vs Turkiye: Christian Pulisic returns, Sebastian Berhalter and Auston Trusty impress but late goal spoils perfect start

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It wasn't perfect, but it was nearly unbeaten. The U.S. Men's National Team were seconds away from finishing a strong World Cup group stage run without a loss. They also had a chance to secure three wins in this phase for the first time in their history. Then, with time almost gone and a key player hobbled by injury, Turkiye snatched a 3-2 win at the death.

The result was, in truth, mostly inconsequential. The USMNT still won the group, and Turkiye are still heading home. But they'll leave a little happier, while the Americans march into the knockout rounds with the vibes slightly dented after letting a draw slip away with virtually the final kick.

After failing to score on their first 62 shots of this tournament, Turkiye made the most of their chances against a heavily rotated USMNT side. That U.S. team, though, never wavered, scoring first before then showing the mettle to come from behind and nearly earn a result.

In the early minutes, it looked like the USMNT, which featured nine new starters, could run away with things again. Auston Trusty scored just three minutes in before darting towards the bench to celebrate yet another early U.S. goal. The first two both went down as own goals, but not this one; it was a perfect combination between Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter, who teed him up from a corner kick.

Turkiye then fired off two punches of their own. The first came from their star, Arda Guler, who took advantage of some sloppy USMNT defending 10 minutes in. Then, in the 31st minute, the U.S. backline collapsed again against a wave of Turkish numbers, allowing Orkan Kokcu a simple finish.

The U.S. ignited in the second half. Berhalter's sweet strike in the 49th leveled the scoreline before the Christian Pulisic cavalry arrived soon after. Returning from injury, Pulisic created multiple chances, but none quite came off. That, ultimately, came back to bite them. With Trusty hobbling due to an apparent ankle injury, Kaan Ayhan drifted in to score in the 96th minute to break American hearts.

They won't be too broken, in truth. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will, generally, be happy with the performance given the circumstances. Ultimately, it just wasn't quite good enough to keep the unbeaten streak going.

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