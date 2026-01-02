USMNT transfers: AC Milan aiming to make Christian Pulisic their top earner, Fulham prepare new Ricardo Pepi offer and could Matko Miljevic join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

After months of speculation and hypothetical scenarios, the January transfer window has arrived - and in a World Cup year, the stakes are higher than ever.

For players in Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team pool, the right move could be the difference between lining up at North America’s showpiece tournament in 2026 or watching from home.

More than a dozen Americans have been linked with potential moves. Even established stars like Christian Pulisic are weighing their futures, with AC Milan reportedly considering a significantly improved offer to make the winger the club’s top earner. Would that be enough to keep him with the Rossoneri, or could a return to the Premier League come into play?

Elsewhere, Ricardo Pepi’s stock continues to rise. The 22-year-old has been one of Europe’s most prolific young strikers this season, scoring freely for PSV - a run of form that has drawn renewed Premier League interest.

Then there’s Matko Miljevic. Once capped twice by the USMNT, the midfielder has slipped out of the spotlight since. Could a potential move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami help put him back on the national team radar?

GOAL tracks all the latest American player movement in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, our recurring feature covering developments across the U.S. national team pool.