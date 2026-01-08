USMNT Transfer Notebook: Ricardo Pepi emerges as January’s top target as PSV hold firm and Weston McKennie faces Juventus exit

One week into the January transfer window, things are… quiet. That’s hardly unusual, but this year the pace feels even slower than normal. In a World Cup year, caution tends to rule, and this winter is no different.

The fireworks are expected to come later. With the 2026 World Cup looming, this summer figures to be a chaotic one, as players across the globe look to capitalize on post-tournament momentum. January, by contrast, is about positioning - finding stability, minutes, and form rather than forcing headline-grabbing moves.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill entirely. Several of the USMNT’s biggest names have been linked - and unlinked - with potential transfers, while a handful of younger players have taken calculated risks in hopes of accelerating their development ahead of the tournament.

GOAL tracks all the latest American player movement in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering developments across the U.S. national team pool...